DEC. 19
Vernon Harold Thomas, 61, no address provided, on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Jacob Simmons Jr., 53, 2209 Union St., on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Michael Allan Mitchell, 30, 805 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Denver McDowell, 23, 1205 Angelique St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Malik Andrew Mauri Thornton, 22, 3601 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dalton L. Corbitt, 21, 2805 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Wayne Rothwell, 53, 2609 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gerald Benjamin Cole, 44, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
DEC. 20
Jeffery Friarson, 48, 813 Parker St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Elroy Searle, 49, 5606 Diagonal Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kathy Jo Griswold, 51, 1905 Jones St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
McKenzie K. Meyer, 25, 3428 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
