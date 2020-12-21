Dec. 16
Henry Allen Briscoe, 56, 344 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Josiah L. Hoehn, 22, Neosho, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ramon Joseph Robinson, 23, Beaumont, Texas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amber Rachelle Banks-Nelson, 38, 2312 Blackwell Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Raymond J. Winn, 65, Elwood, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Abbey B. Smith, 34, 3307 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dylan Shawn Hornbuckle, 22, 1713 Bellevue St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Gary Forrest Goodhart, 40, Hale, Missouri, on state charges of assault, property damage, and resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Dec. 17
Gary Cleandenting Lafollette Jr., 42, 405 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Francine Elizabeth Hicks, 33, 2215 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dawn E. Butler, 49, 1501 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Adale Payne, 22, 2805 S. Tenth St., on a state charge of violating a protection order.
Dec. 18
William Charles Johnson, 37, 36 S. Carriage Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aaron K. Despain, 20, 2831 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Georgia Nicole Susanne Starkey, 33, 1519 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Mikel Nichols, 41, 6010 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bobbi J. Sutherland, 41, 206 Oberlin St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Wade M. Bricker, 32, 206 Oberlin St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.