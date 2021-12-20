DEC. 16
Davonte Wilson, 29, 2833 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Erica Lynn O’Hare, 42, no address provided, on city charges of property damage, disturbing the peace, obstructing duties of police, drug possession, assault of a police officer and enumeration of prohibited noise.
DEC. 17
Zane Bennett Wilt, 27, Savannah, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
DEC. 18
Samuel Ikechi Ajuzie, 30, 3118 N. Woodbine Road, on a city warrant for driving while intoxicated and failure to appear in court.
Kori Beth Smith, 32, 18061 Private Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Laci Renee Collings, 25, 838 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jalisa Elizabeth Irvin, 33, 2809 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Graciela Clemencia Alvarado, 23, 3303 Duncan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessica Ryan Casey, 31, 3307 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Winslow Harold Peek Jr., 54, no address provided, on a city charge of entry into dangerous buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.