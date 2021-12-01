NOV. 28
Keith G. Allen II, 47, 720 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan E. McDowell, 35, 816 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca Nicole Schneider, 37, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Ricky John Rodriguez, 39, 6818 N. 23rd St., on a city charge of trespassing.
NOV. 29
Travis Lee Wallace, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mary Marie Bennett, 53, 3110 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cathy Lynn Kendrick, 56, 2305 Castle Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kaelyn Marie Compton, 20, 1106 Northwood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
