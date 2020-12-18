Dec. 15

Cara Jean Williams, 40, 3019 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Baylie Jule Sauter-Skeen, 28, 2604 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Keyon Dwayne Johnson, 19, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, on a city warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas John Klepees, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Kylie N. Armstrong, 20, Carroll, Iowa, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Daylon Rae Bomar, 35, 629 S. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Coltan J.J. Wells, 29, 3117 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Bailey Ann Meyers, 24, 1002 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Justin Eric Hall, 35, 2819 N. Sixth St., on a state charge of driving with suspended/revoked license.

Johnnie Kyle Hollowell, 21, 2617 Mary St., on a state charge of second-degree murder.