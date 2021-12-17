DEC. 15
Max Jacob McLeod, 25, 1220 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Richard Eugene Gibson III, 32, no address provided, on a city warrant for burglary and failure to appear in court.
Trevor Justin Langley, 34, 6518 Brown St., on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
