DEC. 14
Sierra Dawn Underwood-Whisenand, 28, 2916 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Ernest Coon, 49, 705 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob L. Diggs, 34, 2901 Frederick Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dae Ontae Cliff Cortez Stone, 27, 1213 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Seth Andrew Herring, 19, 5409 Morris Ave., on city charges of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
Anthony Jerome Williams Jr., 18, 344 Messanie St., on a state charge of second-degree murder.
