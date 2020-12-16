Dec. 12
Jeremiah Winston Seek, 31, 3649 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marion R. White Sr., 52, 3601 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy Allen Langley, 51, 1421 Pacific St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David White, 56, 614 Warsaw Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Derek L. Fitzpatrick, 37, 1505 N. 36th St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Chance Kristopher Kelley, 17, 402 S. 11th St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Dec. 13
Trevor James Landes, 33, 2208 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tisha T. Kirby, 49, 502 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Lee Holland, 53, 2203 Olive St., on a city charge of resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing.
Timothy Allen Ledford, 45, 1030 Crestview Lane, on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.