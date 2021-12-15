DEC. 9
Charles Thomas Owens, 43, 7601 S.E. King Hill Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Glenn Wayne Gray, 31, 6615 Brown St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Victor Volanty Brown, 59, 2305 Castle Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joseph Michael England, 27, 2506 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
DEC. 10
Darius M. Farmer, 24, 1505 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keith D. Hayes, 62, 509 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Davis Kekoa Rumball-Swanson, 32, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan Ellen Miller, 29, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kelly Renee Tracy, 38, 1020 Dewey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony Ryan Doles, 24, 2005 N. 34th Terrace, on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.
Keith T. Mims, 51, 3401 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Henry Garris-Goodale III, 25, 824 S. 24th St., on city charges of obstructing duties of police and assault of a police officer.
Ronny D. Rathman Jr., 35, no address provided, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
DEC. 11
Kevin Lee Kunrath, 30, 2832 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lucinda Sue Bonea, 35, 2609 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonah Elias Herrmann, 34, 904 S. 10th St., on city charges of trespassing and failure to appear in court.
John Mikel Nichols, 42, 1703 S. 38th St., on city charges of disorderly conduct and possession/sale/transportation of certain weapons.
DEC. 12
Timothy Ray Eaton, 30, 4520 Amazonia Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Katina L. Helton, 47, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Spencer Roach, 32, 2911 Squire Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William A. Estes, 48, 314 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathan C. Ashler, 34, 1519 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ricki Lynn Bullock, 24, 115 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dewayne Joseph Scott Williams, 32, 3631 Doniphan Ave., on a city warrant for trespassing, obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
Bryson Dakota Frederick, 24, 2206 Walnut St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bobbie Jo Molt, 39, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sasha Kaylynn Smith, 28, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Timothy William Bowers, 41, 3808 Patee St., on a state charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Marshal Caleb Gonzales, 31, Lathrop, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
DEC. 13
Dalton Robert Area, 22, Mound City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Nicole Holmes, 31, 6405 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Julianna Grace Rodriguez, 20, 2822 Duncan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rinia Lino Joseph, 42, 3601 Gene Field Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Aric Christopher Buckner, 28, 505 S. 20th St., on a city charge of trespassing.
