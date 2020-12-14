Dec. 9
Travis O’Dell Roberts, 34, 3122 Sherry Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Richard Eugene Wilson Jr., 60, 824 N. Sixth St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing and failure to appear in court.
Charme Marie Mystique Komer, 29, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Elizabeth A. Hammond, 38, 1821 S. 38th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather Nicole Choske, 36, 1806 Clay St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Dec. 10
Suzanne N. Oyerly, 39, Wathena, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Charles Whisenand, 48, 2603 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Maryrose Kathleen Brotsch, 18, 411 E. Colorado Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Frederick Earl Gentry, 74, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Roger Dean Merritt Jr., 28, 713 S. 18th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Nathaniel Lee Emily, 36, Maryville, Missouri, on a state charge of domestic assault.
Gabrael Nickole Hodges, 21, 3110 S. 36th Place, on a state charge of assault.
Dec. 11
Joshua D. Nunn, 22, 1421 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stacey Lynne Garrett, 28, 5119 Faraon St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Roy Fabian Dudley, 49, 2709 Duncan St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.