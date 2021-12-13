DEC. 9
Charles Thomas Owens, 43, 7601 S.E. King Hill Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Glenn Wayne Gray, 31, 6615 Brown St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Victor Volanty Brown, 59, 2305 Castle Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joseph Michael England, 27, 2506 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
DEC. 10
Darius M. Farmer, 24, 1505 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keith D. Hayes, 62, 509 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Davis Kekoa Rumball-Swanson, 32, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan Ellen Miller, 29, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kelly Renee Tracy, 38, 1020 Dewey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony Ryan Doles, 24, 2005 N. 34th Terrace, on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.
Keith T. Mims, 51, 3401 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Henry Garris-Goodale III, 25, 824 S. 24th St., on city charges of obstructing duties of police and assault of a police officer.
Ronny D. Rathman Jr., 35, no address provided, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
DEC. 11
Kevin Lee Kunrath, 30, 2832 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lucinda Sue Bonea, 35, 2609 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonah Elias Herrmann, 34, 904 S. Tenth St., on city charges of trespassing and failure to appear in court.
John Mikel Nichols, 42, 1703 S. 38th St., on city charges of disorderly conduct and possession/sale/transportation of certain weapons.
