Dec. 8
Michael David Orr, 47, 1911 Savannah Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Thom L. Chorpenning, 43, Stewartsville, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sean Duret Miller-Gray, 34, 1818 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Frederick Earl Gentry, 74, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and camping in parks/public property where prohibited.
Lucio Losa, 21, 2003 Mitchell Ave., on city charges of property damage and indecent acts/disorderly conduct.
Harold Franklin Frazer, 46, 1320 Prospect Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Gary Lee Hughes Jr., 58, Oregon, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.