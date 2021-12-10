DEC. 8
Angie Marie Helm, 45, 626 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dakota Allen Bomar, 32, 2306 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aleigha Nicole Fitch, 20, 1506 N. 43rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Marie Ball, 29, 1909 Oscar St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey L. Bloomfield, 55, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Angela Michell Mitchell, 34, 618 N. Ninth St., on city charges of obstructing duties of police, addressing police with intent to incite violence, trespassing and assault of a police officer.
