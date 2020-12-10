Dec. 7
Sarah J. Fanning, 66, 1513 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Matthew A. Taylor, 22, 701 N. Noyes Blvd., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Lawrence Komer, 36, 5308 Lake Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexandro Cortez Mendoza, 25, 3601 Gene Field Road, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Donald Dean Carpenter Jr., 51, no address provided, on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
Clay A. Novak, 38, 403 Ohio St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Grant Evan McCray, 25, 3610 E. Hillview Circle, on a state charge of domestic assault.