DEC. 7
Christopher Robert Cornelius, 46, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Spencer Harold Linn, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jamithunn Andrew McNeely, 34, 4610 Miller Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Daylon Rae Bomar, 36, 610 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kenya N. McCroy, 48, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert J. Friederich, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patrick O’Dell Johnson, 33, 301 W. Kansas Ave., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
