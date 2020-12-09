Dec. 5
Travis E. Bellomy II, 26, 315 W. Walter Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Frederick Earl Gentry, 74, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Dec. 6
Richard E. Jones, 45, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shannon Lee Wilson, 47, 1300 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessy Paul Russell, 36, 3805 Miller Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cortney Ryan Newcomer, 22, 2807 Pembroke Lane, on a state charge of domestic assault.