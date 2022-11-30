Arrests for Dec. 1 Nov 30, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nov. 24Koty E. Radmer-Quimby, 44, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on warrant for failure to appear in court. Joseph Perry Lee Wittler, 24, 2322 Felix St., on city charges for failure to appear in court and DWI/DUI.Michael Ryan C. Butterfield, 28, 2622 S. 10th St., city charge for entering into a dangerous building. Michelle L. Huber, 48, 812 S. 24th St., on city charge for entering into a dangerous building.Nov. 26Jamie Lee Epps, 32, 905 N. 24th St., on warrant for failure to appear in court. Billie Ortis Ashford, 51, 1310 Prospect Ave., on warrant for failure to appear in court. Marcus Brando Gilbert, 29, 3111 Felix St., on warrant for failure to appear in court. Dymend S. Dudley, 18, 4325 Hillcrest Drive, on city charges for leaving the scene of an accident and no proof of insurance.Nov. 27Shaunte Gabrielle Lanham, St. Joseph, 610 N. 11th St., on warrant for failure to appear in court. Tonya L. Brant, 36, 3601 Gene Field Road, on city warrant for failure to appear in court. Nov. 28Patrisha E. Wyatt, 36, 1311 S 20th St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.Iasha Joyce Roubideaux, 44, 920 Corby St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.Ashley Nichole Smith, 38, 508 Jessie St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.Chelsie Lee Nicole Markley, 26, 2420 St. Joseph Ave., on warrant for failure to appear in court.Gauge Allen Pettijohn, 22, 17843 St. Rt E, Savannah, MO, on warrant for failure to appear in court.Donald Francis Lovelady, 52, 2504 S 10th St., on warrants for failure to appear in court.Douglas W. Shinneman, 64, 1101 S 16th St., on warrant for failure to appear in court. Nov. 