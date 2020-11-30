Nov. 25

Joshua Scott Owens, 20, 2104 Oscar St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Donald Wayne Fleck-Masoner, 28, 608 Mobile Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Sarah Mae Gibson, 28, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dustin R. A. Mace, 36, 915 Randolph St., on a state charge of receiving stolen property.

William David Koeppen Jr., 44, Richmond, Missouri, on a state charge of stealing.

Nov. 26

Lonnie Eugene Mabin Jr., 38, Grandview, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Joshua Isaac Hollamon, 32, 1015 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Rodley Res, 25, 1409 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Kirby J. Walls, 57, 1517 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Quinten Robert Obermier, 23, 1039 E. Hyde Park Ave., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.

Christine Elaine Gilmore, 61, 2225 Doniphan Ave., on a city charge of trespassing.

Nov. 27

Jason M. Huebl, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Perry Watkins, 64, 1103½ S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Susan R. Craig, 61, no address provide, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Julie Ann Blazer, 52, no address provided, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.

Myra Ann Bernard, 29, 723 S. 17th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.

Terron Anthony Maples Jr., 18, Blue Springs, Missouri, on a state charge of stealing.