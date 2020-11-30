Nov. 25
Joshua Scott Owens, 20, 2104 Oscar St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donald Wayne Fleck-Masoner, 28, 608 Mobile Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Mae Gibson, 28, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustin R. A. Mace, 36, 915 Randolph St., on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
William David Koeppen Jr., 44, Richmond, Missouri, on a state charge of stealing.
Nov. 26
Lonnie Eugene Mabin Jr., 38, Grandview, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Isaac Hollamon, 32, 1015 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rodley Res, 25, 1409 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kirby J. Walls, 57, 1517 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Quinten Robert Obermier, 23, 1039 E. Hyde Park Ave., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.
Christine Elaine Gilmore, 61, 2225 Doniphan Ave., on a city charge of trespassing.
Nov. 27
Jason M. Huebl, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Perry Watkins, 64, 1103½ S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Susan R. Craig, 61, no address provide, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Julie Ann Blazer, 52, no address provided, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
Myra Ann Bernard, 29, 723 S. 17th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Terron Anthony Maples Jr., 18, Blue Springs, Missouri, on a state charge of stealing.