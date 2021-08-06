AUG. 4
Joyce E. Fanning, 32, 24 E. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Curtis Wayne Knighten, 40, 1412 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Manuel John Rodriguez, 66, 1002 Francis St., on a city charge of property damage.
Christopher Ray Kennedy, 22, Pleasant Valley, Missouri, on a city charge of stealing.
Larry Alan White, 50, 1211 S. 18th St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
