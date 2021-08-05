AUG. 3
Kelly Joe Steele, 43, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Danny Ray Admire, 53, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustin Robert Embrey, 33, 2837 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashley Dawn Jacobs, 35, 226 Illinois Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cayse Blu Thompson, 30, 811 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gary Deshawn Bulla, 30, 2615 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin Rucker, 29, 2912 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.