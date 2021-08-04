AUG. 1
Anna Susan Allison, 34, 5522 Claremont St., on a city warrant for driving while intoxicated, driving with revoked/suspended license, and failure to appear in court.
Dana N. Edwards, 36, 426 N. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffery W. Bly, 46, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Douglas Armour, 39, 1300 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joseph Eugene Wilson, 58, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Madison Ann Szczepanik, 24, 1418 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
AUG. 2
Nicholas L. Knight, 30, 2440 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Seth Austin Coffman, 20, 1206 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kylee Shea Mignery, 20, 1206 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chantaia L. Bennett, 25, 1719 Center St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Penny L. Groenke, 40, 512 Shady Ave., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.