Arrests reported from July 25 to July 31
Terrance William Smith, 46, St. Joseph, city charge for entry into dangerous building.
James Detamore Thomas-Jones Jr., 30, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Darrin Ray Oliver, 58, 7006 S.W. Diagonal Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joseph Walter Hawkins Jr., 27, 103 S. Main St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donald Lee Heller, 51, 1810 S. 20th St., warrants for failures to appear in court.
Jason L. Carriger, 44, 1202 Main St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michelle Espericuta, 41, 213 Harvard St., warrants for failures to appear in court.
Ryan Glenn Seward, 40, 1108 S. 12th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Charles Whisenand, 50, 1313 N. 12th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Celena Maria Mendoza, 20, 725 S. 10th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zackery Lewis Mansfield, 31, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kris Allen Monroe, 51, 635 Mount Mora Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dewayne Phillip Cannon, 50, 2609 Seneca St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patrick Keith Holle, 42, 2801 S. 24th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles Lynn Joiner, 60, 2119 N. 3rd St., warrant for failure to appear in court
Bruce Wayne Thompson, 50, 601 S. 20th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony Lee Acosta, 31, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan Scott Wilson, 25, 626 S. 10th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bailey Marie Harrison, 24, 6110 Ingersol Road, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Ryan P. Schmidt, 36, 5520 S. 3rd St., city charge for disturbing the peace.
Bryan Lynn Starr Sr., 57, 2621 S. 18th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chandler Stephen Nold, 20, St. Joseph, warrants for stealing and failure to appear in court.
Christopher Ryan Adams, 40, 1027 E. Hyde Park Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
William L. Marshall, 47, 6010 S.W. Lakefront Lane, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Brian A. Moore, 49, 704 Woodson St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dallas R. Stanton, 23, St. Joseph, city charges for drug possession, obstruction of police duties, and possession/manufacturing/sale of certain weapons.
Jefferson Scott Hughes, 42, 1215 Sylvanie St., warrants for failures to appear in court.
Michael Ryan C. Butterfield, 29, St. Joseph, city charges for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elija D. Baggett, 19, 1404 Ridenbaugh St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Flor De Canela Baker, 46, 816 Powell St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey Lynn Parker Jr., 25, 2616 Pear St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Earl Murphy, 60, 814 N. 10th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Dawn Harding, 33, 428 N. 17th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terrance William Smith, 46, St. Joseph, city charges for second degree burglary and arson.
Brian Keith Bonham, 35, 613 Corby St., city charge for disturbing the peace.
Gerald Benjamin Cole, 45, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Phillip J. Conway, 33, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonah Elias Herrmann, 36, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Sacharias AJ Hasan, 27, 1817 S. 11th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shirley Ruthann Richardson, 38, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
