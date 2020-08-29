AUG. 24Angel Miguel Portillo-Munoz, 21, 1507 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.William David Koeppen Jr., 44, 1331 Buchanan Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Teresa E. Atkison, 36, 3121 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Taylor Arlene Merritt, 33, 2606 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Patti Lynn Lockhart, 64, 4122 Preston Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Katelynn Elizabeth Sue Henson, 17, 604 N. Sixth St., on city charges of drug possession, obstructing duties of police and resisting arrest by threat/force/violence.Jacob Hunter Andes, 26, 105 Arizona Ave., on a city charge of property damage.Scott Elliott Robinson, 41, Meadville, Missouri, on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
AUG. 25John Michael Miller, 42, 1805 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Autumn Michelle Griffin, 23, 1216 Boyd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Brena Lynn Robertson, 23, 5807 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jeffrey Ryan Pike, 43, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.