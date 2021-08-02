JULY 28
Brook Mandy McClain, 39, 1607 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob W. Frye, 21, Country Club, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JULY 29
Ashley Nichol Young, 37, 2820 County Line Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cassandra Lynne Harris, 28, Country Club, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patrick Eugene Fetty, 35, 2538 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aaron Ashley Landers, 36, 811 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patrick Michael Fanning, 37, 20920 County Road 379, on a state charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device.
JULY 30
Wendy Sue Kiger, 30, 421 N. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Scott Pulec, 26, 1905 S. 40th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Matthew Heffley Jr., 36, 2611 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Arthur Leo Ballard, 48, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Luella M. Howard, 58, 505 Fillmore St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Victor K. Carter, 60, 1021 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Samantha Jo Krull, 33, Wathena, Kansas, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Irene Evelyn Boardman, 59, 1401 Sylvanie St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
JULY 31
Monica Rainey, 27, Moberly, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dyllon J. Allen, 25, 618 Green St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chad D. Richardson, 34, 2912 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Montana B. Vollintine, 19, 1921 Jones St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bradley Robert Bolton, 20, Plano, Texas, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Nancy Joann Arena McDonald, 26, 1115 Corby St., on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing duties of police and resisting arrest.
