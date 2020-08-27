AUG. 24

Angel Miguel Portillo-Munoz, 21, 1507 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

William David Koeppen Jr., 44, 1331 Buchanan Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

  • Teresa E. Atkison, 36, 3121 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Taylor Arlene Merritt, 33, 2606 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

  • Patti Lynn Lockhart, 64, 4122 Preston Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Katelynn Elizabeth Sue Henson, 17, 604 N. Sixth St., on city charges of drug possession, obstructing duties of police, and resisting arrest by threat/force/violence.
  • Jacob Hunter Andes, 26, 105 Arizona Ave., on a city charge of property damage.
  • Scott Elliott Robinson, 41, Meadville, Missouri, on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.