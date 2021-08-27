AUG. 22
Bryson P. Burley, 26, 3515 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany E. Foster, 28, 1614 Pat Drive, on a city charge of trespassing.
Steven Ray Wilkinson, 43, 2305 Sylvanie St., on state charges of burglary and assault.
AUG. 23
Shyann Marie Myers, 24, 905 Logan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donna Marie Farthing, 53, 2707 S. 25th, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kainon Andrew Caw, 22, 1809 Clay St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Allen Mooney, 41, 4312 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mattie Francine Lucas, 34, 726 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Oren Luke O’Banion, 37, 726 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
AUG. 24
Alexis Preza, 22, Atchison, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustin Lee Pardue, 26, 1102 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Jamithunn A. McNeely, 34, 4610 Miller Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler T. Westlake, 26, 1820 Savannah Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Laura Ashley Jackson, 45, 304 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Elizabeth Foster, 28, 1614 Pat Drive, on a city charge of attempted assault.
Julie Ann Blazer, 52, 1713 Olive St., on a city charge of entry into dangerous buildings.
William Lee Littlewood, 35, 219 N. 13th St., on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Jesus Manuel Acevedo Luciano, 20, 3 Allen Court, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
AUG. 25
Ryan G. Seward, 38, 811 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicholas B. Wohlgemuth, 42, 4208 Hillview Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Scott Redmond, 41, 8106 S.E. King Hill Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bethany Ann Palmer, 40, Mound City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Harold Gerome Sutton Sr., 61, 2001 Francis St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Daquan Laray Pryor, 27, 124 Tucker St., on state charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
