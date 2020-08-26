AUG. 22

  • Shawna Rene Gonzalez-Johnson, 33, 712 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Tyler Scott Underwood, 29, 1228 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Zachary Allen Baker, 36, 1123 Sixth Ave., on a city warrant for domestic assault.
  • Terry Preston Smith Jr., 31, 1822 Olive St., on a city warrant for possession/sale/transport of knuckles, obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
  • Ryan David Menschik, 37, 3029 Kathleen Ave., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Shane R. Coy, 20, no address provided, on a city charge of failure to appear in court.
  • Robin Ann McCartney, 44, 3126 Jules St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Kelsey Marie Malynn White, 23, 2814 Patee St., on city charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
  • Derrick Alvin Koelliker, 49, 3306 Primrose Lane, on city charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
  • Larry Alan White, 49, 503 S. Sixth St., on city charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
  • Michael P. Farnan, 54, no address provided, on a city charge of stealing.

    • AUG. 23

  • Michael E. Trickler Jr., 43, Elwood, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Amanda Michell Linebarger, 36, 801 S. 38th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Celia Marie Pinzino, 40, 3307 Scott St., on city charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Derek Lee Fitzpatrick, 37, 1505 N. 36th St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
  • William S. Ross, 43, 1405 Chick Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.
  • Patrick Michael Bennett, 45, 6007 S. Eighth St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Max Jacob McLeod, 23, 1220 N. Eighth St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
  • Amber Lynn Punzo, 38, 102 N. 17th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Dee Ali Atieh, 39, 3129 Nanette Drive, on a state charge of forgery.
  • Joe Franklin Wells, 51, 2902 N. 12th St., on a state charge of child abuse/neglect.