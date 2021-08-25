AUG. 22
Bryson P. Burley, 26, 3515 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany E. Foster, 28, 1614 Pat Drive, on a city charge of trespassing.
Steven Ray Wilkinson, 43, 2305 Sylvanie St., on state charges of burglary and assault.
AUG. 23
Shyann Marie Myers, 24, 905 Logan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donna Marie Farthing, 53, 2707 S. 25th, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kainon Andrew Caw, 22, 1809 Clay St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Allen Mooney, 41, 4312 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mattie Francine Lucas, 34, 726 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Oren Luke O’Banion, 37, 726 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
