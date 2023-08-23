Arrests reported from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21
Alex Dale Hoover, 28, 2201 Duncan St., city charge for DWI/DUI.
Arthur James Hill, 35, 1503 Faraon St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Reed James Fuller, 26, 6414 Brown St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lindsie Dyan Bushrod, 37, 1025 Charles St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bethany Ann Palmer, 42, 210 N. 8th Apartment 212, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Starlitegene Teresa Bailey, 62, 203 West Hyde Park Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Lewis Meers, 41, 2446 164 Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Dawn Paugh, 43, 227 West Isabelle St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyle Frances Hays, 53, 921 Ridenbaugh St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kennedy Lyn Ann Sollars, 25, 2607 Renick St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Lynn Stewart, 41, 3121 N. 9th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bradley Quinton Poling, 41, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Caleb Jason Hux, 32, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aaron Bradley Osborn, 39, St. Joseph, city charge for assault.
Heath Alexander Canterbury, 30, St. Joseph, warrants for stealing and failure to appear in court.
Ravin Bryanne Hudson, 28, 301 W. Kansas, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kerri Sue Hendrix, 60, C3920 Messanie St., city charge for DWI/DUI.
David Lee Fanning Jr., 35, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brtidgett Gail Smith, 32, 1822 Olive St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Frederick Alfred Davis III, 39, St. Joseph, city charge for disturbing the peace.
Jonathon Russell Weakly, 23, 604 N. 6th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amy E. Edwards, 47, 123 Fulkerson St., warrants for failures to appear in court.
Patricia Leane Young, 45, 207 Wyoming Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kelly Joe Steele, 45, St. Joseph, warrants for obstruction of police duties, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Tammy J. Puckett, 48, 3502 Messanie St., warrants for assault of a law enforcement officer, inciting violence, damaging property, and failure to appear in court.
Joey Allen Ezell Jr., 30, 2628 Olive St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Parker Cole Wegenka, 19, 19562 County Road 282, city charge for purchase/possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor and DWI/DUI.
Cameron Ancel Campbell, 50, 2918 Mitchell Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Deborah Kay Pike, 52, 2833 S. 20th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryley Dayle Brant, 29, 505 Mason Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rydell Carlos Rawls, 37, St. Joseph, warrants for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Lynn Swanson. 45, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Ethyn Groce, 18, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jesus Manuel Acevedo Luciano, 22, 1218 Angelique St., warrants for failures to appear in court.
Kiefer Zane Noland, 25, 4911 N. Wilshire Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicholas Milbourn, 32, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chance Matthew Pike, 23, 4310 N. 31st St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Anthony Carter, 66, 1012 N. 6th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
