AUG. 19
Shayla Janeece White, 20, 2419 El Tivoli Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tara R. Sharp, 46, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Myria C. Bell, 19, 304 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Charles Whisenand, 48, 2603 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dawson Dakota Sosa, 22, 1300 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patrick O’Dell Johnson, 32, 301 W. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles W. Marti Jr., 32, 123 Fulkerson St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kayla Nichole Jenkins, 31, 1810 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jackie Ray Richey III, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taylor Pierce Fattig, 28, 216 N. Fourth St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
AUG. 20
Abigail A. Johnson, 18, 7702 Washington St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicole M. Kimler, 28, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephanie N. Prince, 36, 2902 S. 36th Place, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan Wesley Simpson, 39, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for disorderly conduct, assault, and failure to appear in court.
Troy Lee Hendricks, 57, 921 Ridenbaugh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
AUG. 21
Andrew R. Jones, 47, 2726 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Deann Charlee Roberts, 48, 1015 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Julian Andrew Lile, 19, 3924 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Victor V. Brown, 58, 2305 Castle Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William A. Estes, 48, 314 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bradley Turner, 31, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Dean Osborn, 56, 15 Maple St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clay Eugene Kiser, 31, 805 Mason Ave., on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
Isaac Harrison IV, 31, 2220 Penn St., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
