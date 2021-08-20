AUG. 18
Tabitha Ann Miller, 29, Maitland, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael D. Hinton Jr., 66, 510 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Toby Christopher Hartig, 27, 1908 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bertrand Aikli Stoves, 37, Atchison, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kendra A. Stuart, 44, 2811 S. 36th St., on city charges of trespassing, stealing, and failure to appear in court.
Ryan Dean Hendrix, 44, 516 N. 19th St., on city charges of stealing, drug possession and resisting arrest.
Tucker James Autenrieth, 24, 6213 Washington St., on a state charge of second-degree murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.