AUG. 17
Monique N. Sharp, 38, 449 N. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Lee Fanning Jr., 33, 711 Mason Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brent A. Lewis, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alyssia Katlyn Hunt, 24, 1022 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Carmen R. Arrowood, 37, 1115 Ridenbaugh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Delbert Ray Kerns, 42, 2620 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Erica Lynn O’Hare, 42, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Frederick Ray Hicks, 66, 921 N. 13th St., on a state charge of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.
Eric Lamonte Conley Sr., 51, Raytown, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
