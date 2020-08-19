AUG. 15
- Austin L. Matthew, 21, 1901 Agency Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- William Guy Allen, 67, 3212 Coachlight Place, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Tyson Joseph Henderson, 21, 3601 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- James W. Martin, 50, 2612 Mary St., on a city charge of property damage.
- Sydney Jade Judkins, 30, 4202 N. 29th Terrace, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
AUG. 16
- Kristin M. Anderson, 33, 624 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
- Kennedy Lyn Ann Sollars, 22, 3608 Duncan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Jeffrey Lee Grippando, 38, 2621 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Ronald Mark Fennell, 42, 2810 S. 18th St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
- Kinson Miller, 24, 1024 Ridenbaugh St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
- MC Machusy, 25, 1401 N. 36th St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Joey L. McCabe, 37, 113 Countryside Lane, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
- Dusty Ray Young, 37, 1506 Fifth Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.
- Jesse Matthew Harding, 37, 203 W. Hyde Park Ave., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
- Paul Stacey Zahnd, 57, 140 Park Lane, on a state charge of domestic assault.