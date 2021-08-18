AUG. 12
Tieara Rene Irvin, 30, 810 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Whitney Lynn Cannon, 32, 317 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chad Edward Newman, 46, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brittany L. Calhoon, 33, 5010 N.E. Amazonia Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Louis A. Byrd, 41, 1907 Beattie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathan Anibal Sontay-Abac, 21, 1113 Main St., on a state charge of tampering with a vehicle.
AUG. 14
Devon Thomas Hampton, 26, 312 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cory Stephen Martin, 32, 203 S.W. Keck Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Corey N. Davis, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dartanyan Dominick Franklin, 37, 1306 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Nicole Holmes, 30, 2201 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roger Toledo-Prego, 28, 1209 Angelique St., on city charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Trevor Dillon Despain, 21, 3103 Joyce Lane, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
AUG. 15
Mandi Jo Crockett, 36, 920 W. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kimber Dawn Helton, 29, 1817 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kaylee Marie Mitchell, 23, 3607 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Eugene Funk, 33, 723 Mason Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Nathan Anderson, 43, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Holli Cassandra Park, 36, 420 N. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shirley Ruthann Richardson, 36, no address provided, on a city charge of resisting arrest.
Carrie Cordean Starrett, 30, 1118 Henry St., on a city charge of stealing.
Michael Isaac Singleton, 41, 116 S. 13th St., on a city charge of attempted assault.
Nathan A. Gallagher, 21, Moberly, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Ian Richard Winsor, 49, no address provided, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
AUG. 16
Christopher G. Kretzer, 40, 2519 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Albert E. Johnson, 40, 1101 Roosevelt Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Thera Theresa Hayes, 35, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason Lee Lamm, 42, 2209 Union St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Leslie Ann Weyer, 33, 1500 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Al Thyrone King, 60, 610 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Laray Davis, 26, 1612 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Krista L. Solomon-Myers, 35, Troy, Kansas, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Rexon Renuk, 24, 1401 N. 36th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.