Arrests reported
from Aug. 9 to Aug. 14
Rebecca Nicole Schneider, 39, 3414 Messanie St., city charge for trespassing.
Timothy John Sutter, 46, 204 6th St., warrants for failures to appear in court.
Buddy Lee Roy Furguson, 41, 1111 Lincoln St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Tenorio, 28, 1507 N. 3rd St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Lee Smith, 35, St. Joseph, warrants for parole violation and failure to appear in court.
Krystal D. Fisher, 38, 2822 S. 22nd St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taylor J. Chapman, 27, 1300 S. 11th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ruther Rambo Ruben, 37, 925 S. 22nd St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christina Marie Schroedl, 45, 1914 Jamesport St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Robert McClain Jr., 27, 1208 Lincoln St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cayge Anthony Allen, 24, 838 S. 19th St., warrants for stealing and failure to appear in court.
Mark Ervin Watson, 60, 1914 Jamesport St., warrants for failures to appear in court.
John Mikel Nichols, 44, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mary Marie Bennett, 55, 3110 Seneca St., warrants for stealing and failure to appear
Mindy Jo Johnston, 40, 1206 5th Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roy Alfred Gibbens Jr., 48, 5118 Faraon St., city charges for trespassing, resisting arrest, inciting violence, and failing to obey a lawful order by police to disperse.
Byron Kenneth Brown, 25, 501 Shady Ave., city charges for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to appear in court, and resisting police by threats/force/violence.
Joseph Daniel Beaudoin Sr., 32, 2310 Faraon St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Trever D. Ashworth, 43, 3004 S.E. River Terrace, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clifford Leer Jr., 43, 3827 King Hill Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anais Cian Saulters, 27, 1117 S. 17th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aaron Bradley Osborn, 39, St. Joseph, warrants for obstruction of police duty, resisting arrest, and failure to appear in court.
Julie Ann Blazer, 54, 5005 Savannah Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Isacc Singleton, 43, PO Box 1104 St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bernard Lee Whetstine II, 34, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amy M. Juhl, 37, 814 S. 17th St., warrants for domestic assault and failure to appear in court.
James Detamore Thomas-Jones Jr., 30, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lori A. Stone, 38, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dana Boatwright, 47, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles E. Ridings, 39, 902 N. 24th St., city charge for trespassing.
Kallista Lynn Allen, 32, St. Joseph, city charge for trepassing.
Kaleb Lee King, 24, 1507 6th Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Leigh Ann Holland, 30, 719 N. 25th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Latisha Nachole Byrd, 37, 3310 Mohawk Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin N. Larkin, 59, St. Joseph, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shawn Michael Davidson, 33, 401 Mobile Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ruis Rolando Cucul Ico, 24, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joe Edward Crosley, 47, 6923 County Road, city charge for trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.