Arrests for Aug. 18 Aug 17, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUG. 11Mykayla Faye Roberts, 25, 6314 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Steven K. Caw, 62, 3019 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Ludwig James Halamar, 47, 2811 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.AUG. 12Arthur Leo Ballard, 49, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Tyrone Clinton Ford, 33, 907 S. 22nd St., on city charges of resisting arrest and obstructing duties of police.AUG. 13Justin Lane Bailey, 32, 1609 N. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jeffrey Dean Gray, 52, 6314 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Steven Levi Wilkerson, 49, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.James Ancel Mignery, 36, 2807 S. 40th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Eliany Castellon Batan, 26, 1818 S. 11th St., on a city charge of stealing.Jeffrey David Thomas, 50, no address provided, on city charges of assault of a law enforcement officer, obstructing duties of police, resisting arrest and trespassing.AUG. 14Dustin Troy Miller, 42, 5101 Valley Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Michael Kevin Carr, 61, 3503 Morningside Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.Johnna Malanie Richardson-Schroeder, 40, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing. FDA change approves over-the-counter hearing aids
Safety council hones in on high-risk drivers
Bartlett Park to host laser tag games
New isn't always better: Chip shortage remains a concern
