AUG. 12
Tieara Rene Irvin, 30, 810 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Whitney Lynn Cannon, 32, 317 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chad Edward Newman, 46, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brittany L. Calhoon, 33, 5010 N.E. Amazonia Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Louis A. Byrd, 41, 1907 Beattie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathan Anibal Sontay-Abac, 21, 1113 Main St., on a state charge of tampering with a vehicle.
AUG. 14
Devon Thomas Hampton, 26, 312 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cory Stephen Martin, 32, 203 S.W. Keck Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Corey N. Davis, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dartanyan Dominick Franklin, 37, 1306 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Nicole Holmes, 30, 2201 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roger Toledo-Prego, 28, 1209 Angelique St., on city charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Trevor Dillon Despain, 21, 3103 Joyce Lane, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
