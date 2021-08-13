AUG. 11
Darius Michael Deon Farmer, 23, 1505 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kriston Allen Monroe, 49, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kristin Marie Anderson, 34, 2319 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amber Lynn Punzo, 39, 102 N. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Travis A. Stewart, 33, 5213 Lake Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Joseph Weimar II, 42, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rose Mary Pettibon, 50, 1101 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
