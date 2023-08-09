Arrests for Aug. 11 News-Press NOW Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arrests reported from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7T'era Renee Pennell, 34, 816 N. 11th St., warrants for unlawful use of a weapon and failure to appear in court. Johnathon Alan Davis, 32, 2918 Seneca St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Gary Edward Moss, 74, 2602 S. 15th St., city charge for DWI/DUI. Savannah Victoria-Christ Griswold, 26, 3106 N. 8th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Christopher Lawrence Lehmer, 53, 3108 N. 11th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Deborah Lynne Hockaday, 37, 1407 Sacramento St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Terrance William Smith, 46, St. Joseph, city charge for entry into dangerous building. Titus Maley Pierce, 25, 2015 S. Belt Highway, warrant for failure to appear in court. Brett Lee Talbott, 43, 3127 St. Joseph Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court. Malachi Cole Neukam, 23, 3910 W. Ayrlawn Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court. Michell Lynn Hill, 42, 1918 Savannah Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court. Courtney Ann McCarthy, 19, 208 N. 22nd St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Frederick Alfred Davis III, 39, St. Joseph, city charge for jaywalking. Joe Edward Crosley, 43, 6923 County Road 178, city charge for trespassing. Tori Ap Scott, 31, 2213 S. 12th St., city charge for obstruction of police duties. Justin Michael James, 32, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Aaron Lee Putnam, 28, 1206 Angelique St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Carrie Jo Heckman, 48, 620 S. 16th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Becky Jo Fischer, 45, 2001 Faraon St., warrant for failure to appear in court.Jacob Allen Christopher, 27, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Joshua Lee Sutton Sr., 43, 4888 S.W. Day Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.Jason Lee Harris, 37, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing. Dontane Dequice Hughes, 37, 601 Concord Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court. Frederick A. Davis III, 39, city charge for inciting violence.James Allen Fanning, 61, 1817 S. 13th St., warrants for probation/parole violation and failure to appear in court. Steven Allen Caudill, 57, 4322 Hidden Valley Drive, warrants for probation violations and failure to appear in court. Penny Marie Smith, 43, 1621 Cudmore Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.Jesse D. Wilson, 43, 6212 Promenade Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court. Sarina Lynn Simerly, 33, 5001 Savannah Road, warrant for failure to appear in court. Damarion Epic Roubideaux, 18, 920 Corby St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Police Linguistics Roads And Traffic Security And Public Safety × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Restaurant Inspections Restaurant inspections for July 2023 +2 Education North Central Missouri College opens Savannah campus Local News Students should use caution on social media, educators say +3 Sports Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore ready for breakout sophomore season More Local News → 2:05 Tracking afternoon heat and returning t-storm chances 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.