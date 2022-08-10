AUG. 4
Tabitha June Barnes, 36, 1218 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Ann Admire, 39, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ziyad Ali Hayes Sr., 46, 1201 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dawna D. Norton, 35, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Paul Edward Roe Jr., 39, 2401 N. 12th St., on a city charge of drug possession.
AUG. 5
Casidee Renee Bailey, 30, 2603 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amy Renee Propes, 49, 3602 Pickett Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ivy Nichole Tae Newman, 25, 183 Countryside Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles Thomas Owens, 44, 3845 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joy Ladine Harris, 59, no address provided, on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
Jordan L. Reddy, 27, Savannah, Missouri, on a city charge of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
AUG. 6
Christopher M. Snodgrass, 42, 2402 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bryan Allen Bostic, 36, 6222 S. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Caleb J. Bottorff, 28, 2619 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keith Andrew McCray, 54, no address provided, on city charges of drinking in public, trespassing, and obstructing duties of police.
Dama Ann Cox, 45, Elwood, Kansas, on a city charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license.
AUG. 7
Johnathon M. Brewer, 37, 1501 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashlie Maxine Willis, 28, 3112 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brent Alan Lewis, 35, 606 Hamburg Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Ray Fanning II, 35, 2207 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lauren Nicole Beaver, 34, 807 N. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Myles Thomas Wright, 23, 2409 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clay A. Novak, 39, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Ethan J. Metcalf, 18, 2628 Mary St., on a state charge of driving under influence of drugs.
AUG. 8
Austin Derek Allen Rideaux III, 30, 628 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Holly Kay Stewart, 45, 4009 Hawksbury Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Lowell Hurt, 36, 2621 Folsom St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.