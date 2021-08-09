AUG. 5
Tonisha Lachae Lyles, 31, 1201 Angelique St., on a city warrant for attempted assault, assault of a police officer and failure to appear in court.
Bobbie Joe Molt, 39, no address provided, on city charges of drinking in public, indecent acts and addressing police with intent to incite violence.
Nathaniel Lewis Jr., 29, 1602 Brookside Drive, on city charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
James W. Johnson, 29, 1519 S. 17th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
AUG. 6
Richard E. Jones, 45, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cheyenne Mariah Brackett, 29, 618 S. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Phillip Brehon Little, 73, 14730 Private Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kelsey Marie Fender, 25, 2617 Renick St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Carrie Cordean Starrett, 30, 1004 Broadway St., on a city charge of trespassing.
AUG. 7
Kahner Dale Wilson, 24, 10596 County Road 375, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Javier F. Martinez-Tapia, 39, 920 N. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Jesse Downs, 28, 2418 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roy Alexander Holecek, 32, 230 Clayton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Savannah Sage Hendricks, 27, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonny Byrne Trotter, 59, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Randall Jordan Stout, 33, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Erica Lynn O’Hare, 42, no address provided, on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
