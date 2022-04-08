APRIL 6
Kalee R. Davis, 31, 1802 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sandra Dee Ellis, 50, 705 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Andrew W. Bermond, 46, Gower, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Joseph Johnson, 48, 3508 Penn St., on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
Aleksandr James Young, 23, 710 Benton Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
