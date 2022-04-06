APRIL 3
Jessica L. Noland, 29, 505 Monroe St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mason Richard Eugene Wilson, 19, 2622 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Raymond Lee Dwight Smith Sr., 40, 2320 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Elliot Clayton Maley, 38, 2811 Pembroke Lane, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Brian Scott Huey, 41, 1507 Pacific St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
APRIL 4
Tavean Greggory McRelly, 27, 1211 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ellen Ruth Generaux, 30, 2204 Monterey Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Mikel Nichols, 43, 1803 Garfield Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Earl Eackles Jr., 27, 1018 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Lester Bayer Jr., 39, 818 S. 16th St., on city charges of nonsupport and resisting police by violence/force/threats.
