APRIL 3
Garrett D. Kimberly, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
APRIL 4
Roy Matthew Pettijohn, 4503 Amazonia Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
APRIL 5
Cameron James Goble, 20, no address provided, on city charges of failure to obey lawful order to disperse, addressing police with intent to incite violence and possession of a controlled substance.
