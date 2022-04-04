APRIL 1
James Lee Blythe, 54, 5314 Basil Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jon Curtis Rogers, 25, 705 N. Main Brookfield, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Thera T. Hayes, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joey D. Collins, 53, 503 E. Antoine St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
De’Von L. Mabins, 23, no address provided, on a city charge of drug possession.
APRIL 2
Angelica Elizabeth Turner, 43, 2929 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathan R.S. Johnson, 19, 2504 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Connor James Bielby, 20, 2811 Pembroke Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Myra Ann Bernard, 30, 720 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexandra Ryanne Adams, 27, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tracy Lee Keith, 50, 1110 S. 12th St., on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
Dustin Troy Miller, 41, Albany, Missouri, on a city charge of property damage.
