APRIL 26

Kahner Dale Wilson, 24, 1222 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Hamilton Lee Johnson, 33, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Arron Glenn Seward, 28, 3010 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.

Rick Thomas Nolan III, 32, 2429 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Raymond Dean Callaway II, 37, 6917 Marie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Shawnese Jasmine Nich Oglesby, 28, 1120 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tamara Sue Ward, 58, 3911 N. 37th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Rodney Carl Stiglic, 54, 2222 S. 11th St., on a state charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.

