APRIL 27
Dennis Patterson Jr., 44, 5201 Lake Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Quintin Deon Rouser, 26, no address provided, on a city warrant for drug possession and failure to appear in court.
APRIL 28
Katelyn Thornhill-Lawrence, 19, 1309 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marion Richard White Jr., 32, 919 N. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.