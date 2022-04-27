placeholder_arrest

APRIL 24

Robin Gail Schultz, 61, 1315 N. 15th St., on a city warrant for receiving stolen property and failure to appear in court.

Wayne David Schmitt, 38, 619 S. 11th St., on a state charge of assault.

APRIL 25

Damon Jarrett Christie, 50, 6202 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Allen S. Pricket, 48, 5004 Shawnee Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jezze C. Tyler, 18, Wathena, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ashley Renee Helton, 36, 921 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Amanda Renee Ebling, 39, 2215 Lafayette St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.

