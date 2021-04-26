APRIL 23
Dustin Wayne Crockett, 26, 923 W. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
APRIL 25
Cole Allen Ray Larabee, 21, 2206 Valley Brook Lane, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
APRIL 26
Luke Andrew Chavez, 29, 5050 Faraon St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
