Arrests from April 18 to April 24
Michael A. Carter, 66, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Taimer Critobol Beltran Hernandez, 24, 2223 S, 14th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Julie A. Tanner, 53, 2004 Mitchell Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Hannah Michelle Coy, 32, 10543 County Road, city charges for trespassing and intentionally damaging personal property of another.
Chelsea Dae Pitts, 36, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Frederika K. Farmer, 32, 1505 S. 18th Street, warrants for resisting police by threats or force, obstructing police duty on school premise, and for failure to appear in court.
Elizabeth Josephine Price, 29, 1101 S. 11th Street, city charges for second degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cayge Anthony Allen, 24, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kaelyn Marie Compton, 21, 210 N. 4th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Courtney A. Elder, 31, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessica Ambrose Nemitz, 37, 1205 Angelique Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Daniel Hinton Jr, 67, 2216 Locust Street, warrants for felony and for failure to appear in court.
Leslie Ann Weyer, 35, 2117 S. 10th Street, city charge for obstructing police.
Tessa Laurene Lukehart, 26, 602 Oak Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mackenzie A. Smith, 23, 2545 S. 13th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
McKenzie Briana Hosley, 23, 1010 Ellsworth Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather M. Stallard, 38, 218 E. Missouri Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
William G. Cooper, 60, 218 Missouri Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rayshonda Marie Jones, 25, 3406 Sacramento Street, warrants for felony, resisting arrest by violence/force/or fleeing, and for failure to appear in court.
Lewis Anthony Black, 66, 6408 S. 16th Street, city charge for DWI/DUI.
RESISTING ARREST OF HIMSELF BY VIOLENCE/FORCE/FLEE 04/20/2023 23:48:20 RAMON JESUS BORUNDA-ORTEGA 3104 OLIVE ST 09/02/1994 City Charge
CARELESS DRIVING 04/20/2023 23:48:20 RAMON JESUS BORUNDA-ORTEGA 3104 OLIVE ST 09/02/1994 City Charge
Ramon Jesus
TRESPASS 04/21/2023 05:31:39 MC MACHUSY 1401 N 36TH TER 01/29/1995 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 04/21/2023 14:32:10 AMANDA L LOVELADY 2504 S 10TH ST 11/11/1992 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 04/21/2023 14:56:29 HELEN IRENE LOVELADY 2504 S 10TH ST 01/18/1976 Warrant
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT 04/21/2023 22:08:12 PENNY RAE COOK 510 VIRGINIA ST 03/26/1965 City Charge
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 04/21/2023 22:08:12 PENNY RAE COOK 510 VIRGINIA ST 03/26/1965 City Charge
DWI/DUI 04/21/2023 22:08:12 PENNY RAE COOK 510 VIRGINIA ST 03/26/1965 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 04/22/2023 20:07:58 JASON R SCHAKEL 1300 S 11TH ST 08/28/1982 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 04/23/2023 15:08:11 ANTHONY LEE WILLIAMS 810 S 15TH ST 03/31/1975 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 04/23/2023 20:51:01 JENNIFER ANN COURTIN 1201 ANGELIQUE ST 02/03/1977 Warrant
STEALING-ALL OTHER 04/23/2023 21:47:36 KATIE LYNN RANEY 628 NE GREENFIELD RD 09/22/2003 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 04/24/2023 08:26:05 NOVA CHRISTINE PARKER 2216 LAFAYETTE ST 11/04/1973 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 04/24/2023 09:30:02 CIERA MARIE CAW 1005 S 12TH ST 11/28/1979 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 04/24/2023 11:22:33 DAVID LEE HENDERSON Jr. HOMELESS 12/25/1982 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 04/24/2023 15:08:25 STEVEN RAY MITCHELL 1805 MITCHELL AVE 05/26/1971 Warrant
ATTEMPTED ASSAULT BODILY INJURY 04/24/2023 19:48:01 LAWRENCE EDWARD WALTERS Jr. HOMELESS 08/20/1967 City Charge
